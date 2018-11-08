Today's highlights include discounts on the latest iPad (2018 model) and the iPad Mini 4, a good selection of laptops, from the basic Lenovo Ideapad 330S (Core i5 + Win10) for a mere $350, to models like the Lenovo Legion Y7000 and HP Pavilion that are well equipped for gaming on the go with GTX 1060 GPUs, for under $1000. Samsung's 970 Evo SSD and Logitech's G502 mouse are still selling at a discount and more stuff the discover. Check out the featured deals for the highlights or scroll down for more deals in their respective categories.

With the holiday season upon us -- and hopefully plenty of good deals to take advantage of -- we'll be circulating tech deal roundups gathered by our friends at TechBargains about twice a week. We'll make sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here so keep checking in the coming weeks for more.

Featured Deals

Laptop & Desktop Computers

ASUS VivoBook F510UA Intel i5-8250U Quad-core Lake 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $509 at Amazon (list price $599).

Dell Vostro 15 3000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop for $449 at Dell (use code: VOSTRO449 - list price $898.57).

Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 4GB RAM + 16GB Intel Optane Memory for $686.21 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $1055.71).

Dell Latitude 3490 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1366x768 Win10 Pro Laptop for $723.36 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $1112.86).

Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 Six-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop (8GB/1TB) for $529 at Dell (list price $927.14).

Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1059.99 at Walmart (list price $1399.99).

Intel NUC8 Intel Core i7-8705G Mini Barebones Gaming PC with AMD Vega M Graphics for $719.99 at Amazon (list price $789.99).

Dell SE2717HR 27" 1920x1080 FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $327.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

50" Sharp LC-50Q7030U 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $249.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).

55" VIZIO D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).

55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $249.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).

55" Sharp LC-55Q7030U 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $499.99).

55" JVC LT-55MA875 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Built-in Chromecast (2018 Model) for $319.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K Ultra HD LED HDTV for $399.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).

NVIDIA Shield TV 16GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Remote for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179).

Today Only: Pioneer VSX-LX302 Elite Audio and Video Component Receiver for $399 at Amazon (list price $799).

ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K Projector with HDR Support for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99).

Electronics & Components

Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $24.99 (256GB for $60) at Amazon (list price $41.99).

AUKEY 27W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger for $14.07 at Amazon (use code: PBK4KSWL - list price $21.99).

TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 Dual-Band AC3150 WiFi Gigabit Router for $155.98 at Amazon (use code: 30TPLINK3150 - list price $219.99).

Prime Exclusive: SanDisk SSD PLUS 240GB Solid State Drive for $44.99 at Amazon (list price $49).

Wacom Intuos Pro Pen and Touch Small Tablet for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $249.99).

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) + Extra Band for $289 at Walmart (list price $358).

Sony SACS9 115W 10" Active Subwoofer for $98 at Amazon (list price $198).

AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit with 4.3" LCD Monitor for $69.29 at Amazon (use code: 76VAGABM - list price $109.99).

Aukey Scepter Series GH-S5 7.1ch Surround Sound RGB USB Wired Gaming Headset for $31.99 at Amazon (use code: 4FUME6AI - list price $49.99).

Zanflare Speedy Universal Battery Charger with LCD Display for $17.99 at Amazon (use code: 3H3FEL8G - list price $29.99).

Aukey Scepter Series 35.4" x 15.7" XXL Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $11.99 at Amazon (use code: AUKEY33K - list price $19.99).

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Select Echo and Sonos Owners: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 1080p Camera and 2-Way Audio for $199.20 at Amazon (use code: SMART20 - list price $249).

Select Echo and Sonos Owners: Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera for $111.99 at Amazon (use code: SMART20 - list price $199).

Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum for $179.98 at Amazon (use code: 65GC48WP - list price $299.98).

iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum with Video Sensor for $549 at Amazon (list price $699).

DEWALT Impact Ready FlexTorq 40-Piece Screw Driving Set for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $40).

