Thursday tech deals: GTX 1060 gaming laptops under $1000, iPad discountsBy TechSpot Deals
Today's highlights include discounts on the latest iPad (2018 model) and the iPad Mini 4, a good selection of laptops, from the basic Lenovo Ideapad 330S (Core i5 + Win10) for a mere $350, to models like the Lenovo Legion Y7000 and HP Pavilion that are well equipped for gaming on the go with GTX 1060 GPUs, for under $1000. Samsung's 970 Evo SSD and Logitech's G502 mouse are still selling at a discount and more stuff the discover. Check out the featured deals for the highlights or scroll down for more deals in their respective categories.
With the holiday season upon us -- and hopefully plenty of good deals to take advantage of -- we'll be circulating tech deal roundups gathered by our friends at TechBargains about twice a week. We'll make sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here so keep checking in the coming weeks for more.
Featured Deals
- Apple iPad 9.7" Retina 128GB WiFi Tablet (6th Gen) for $329.99 at Walmart (list price $429.99).
- Apple iPad Mini 4 7.9" Retina 128GB Tablet for $274.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD for $959.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, Optane Memory for $899.99 at Walmart (list price $999.99).
- Lenovo Ideapad 330S Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop with 4GB + 16GB Optane Memory for $349 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- 55" VIZIO D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive for $227.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Price Drop: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB 12,000 DPI Tunable Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $84.99).
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99).
- Select Echo and Sonos Owners: Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera for $111.99 at Amazon (use code: SMART20 - list price $199).
- Select Echo and Sonos Owners: TP-Link Kasa HS-105 Mini WiFi Smart Plug for $10 at Amazon (use code: SMART10 - list price $26.99).
- Select Echo and Sonos Owners: LIFX Mini WiFi Smart LED Bulb for $10 at Amazon (use code: SMART10 - list price $26.99).
- Free 4-Months Amazon Music Unlimited for New Users with Amazon Echo (list price $39.96).
- Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership (New Users Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
ASUS VivoBook F510UA Intel i5-8250U Quad-core Lake 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $509 at Amazon (list price $599).
Dell Vostro 15 3000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop for $449 at Dell (use code: VOSTRO449 - list price $898.57).
Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 4GB RAM + 16GB Intel Optane Memory for $686.21 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $1055.71).
Dell Latitude 3490 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14" 1366x768 Win10 Pro Laptop for $723.36 at Dell (use code: SAVE35 - list price $1112.86).
Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 Six-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop (8GB/1TB) for $529 at Dell (list price $927.14).
Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1059.99 at Walmart (list price $1399.99).
Intel NUC8 Intel Core i7-8705G Mini Barebones Gaming PC with AMD Vega M Graphics for $719.99 at Amazon (list price $789.99).
Dell SE2717HR 27" 1920x1080 FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $327.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
50" Sharp LC-50Q7030U 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $249.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
55" VIZIO D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $348 at Walmart (list price $478).
55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $249.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
55" Sharp LC-55Q7030U 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $499.99).
55" JVC LT-55MA875 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Built-in Chromecast (2018 Model) for $319.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K Ultra HD LED HDTV for $399.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).
NVIDIA Shield TV 16GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Remote for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179).
Today Only: Pioneer VSX-LX302 Elite Audio and Video Component Receiver for $399 at Amazon (list price $799).
ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K Projector with HDR Support for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99).
Electronics & Components
Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $24.99 (256GB for $60) at Amazon (list price $41.99).
AUKEY 27W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger for $14.07 at Amazon (use code: PBK4KSWL - list price $21.99).
TP-Link Archer C3150 V2 Dual-Band AC3150 WiFi Gigabit Router for $155.98 at Amazon (use code: 30TPLINK3150 - list price $219.99).
Prime Exclusive: SanDisk SSD PLUS 240GB Solid State Drive for $44.99 at Amazon (list price $49).
Wacom Intuos Pro Pen and Touch Small Tablet for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $249.99).
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) + Extra Band for $289 at Walmart (list price $358).
Sony SACS9 115W 10" Active Subwoofer for $98 at Amazon (list price $198).
AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Kit with 4.3" LCD Monitor for $69.29 at Amazon (use code: 76VAGABM - list price $109.99).
Aukey Scepter Series GH-S5 7.1ch Surround Sound RGB USB Wired Gaming Headset for $31.99 at Amazon (use code: 4FUME6AI - list price $49.99).
Zanflare Speedy Universal Battery Charger with LCD Display for $17.99 at Amazon (use code: 3H3FEL8G - list price $29.99).
Aukey Scepter Series 35.4" x 15.7" XXL Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $11.99 at Amazon (use code: AUKEY33K - list price $19.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
Select Echo and Sonos Owners: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 1080p Camera and 2-Way Audio for $199.20 at Amazon (use code: SMART20 - list price $249).
Select Echo and Sonos Owners: Ring Video Doorbell 2 1080p WiFi Enabled Camera for $111.99 at Amazon (use code: SMART20 - list price $199).
Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum for $179.98 at Amazon (use code: 65GC48WP - list price $299.98).
iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum with Video Sensor for $549 at Amazon (list price $699).
DEWALT Impact Ready FlexTorq 40-Piece Screw Driving Set for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $40).
Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.