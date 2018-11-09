Something to look forward to: We’ve known for a while that Disney’s streaming service is arriving next year. Now, its name and estimated launch window have been revealed. During the company's earnings call Thursday, CEO Bob Iger said that the Disney+ service would hit the US in “late 2019.”

Back in the summer of 2017, Disney announced it planned to start its own streaming service. As a result, the company said its movies would be pulled from rival firm Netflix’s library. With Ant-Man and the Wasp set to become the last Marvel title to be released on Netflix, the likes of Star Wars Episode IX, Avengers 4, and Captain Marvel will all be shown exclusively on Disney+.

It looks as if Disney+ will become the streaming service of choice for Marvel and Star Wars fans. Joining Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is another live-action spin-off series, this one a prequel to Rogue One that focuses on Rebel spy Cassian Andor, who will again be played by Diego Luna. The new season of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars is also appearing on the streaming site.

For Marvel fans, a series featuring Loki, which will see Tom Hiddleston reprising the role, will no doubt be an appealing prospect.

Other content set to appear on Disney+ includes a rebooted version of The High School Musical, an animated series based on Monsters Inc., and a number of exclusive movies.

We still don’t the how much Disney+ will cost or its exact launch date, but expect to find out more details soon enough.