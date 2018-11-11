What just happened? A lot was made of the iPhone X’s $999 price tag when it launched last year, but the company insisted that paying nearly a grand was worth it for such cutting-edge technology. Now, Cupertino is offering repair programs for both the iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pros.

Following the unveiling of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, Apple’s former flagship, which has been such an influence on bringing the notch to Android phones, was removed from its website.

On Friday evening, Apple confirmed long-running reports that some iPhone X handsets may respond intermittently or not at all when users touch the screen. Additionally, the display can react even when it wasn’t touched. These issues are “due to a component that might fail on the display module,” writes the company.

Apple says anyone experiencing these problems on an eligible device can have the screen replaced for free at an Apple retail store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. If, however, the screen is damaged, your handset won’t qualify—even if it is suffering from the described problems. Essentially, those with cracked displays will be expected to pay. The program covers affected iPhone X devices for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Apple also announced another repair program relating to the 13-inch non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros sold between June 2017 and June 2018. It warns that a limited number of 128GB and 256GB SSDs found in these units have issues that may result in data loss and the failure of these drives.

You’ll need to enter your MacBook’s serial number on Apple's website to find out if it’s one of those affected. If it is, an Apple technician will run a utility to update the drive firmware. The company advises customers to fully backup all their data beforehand as the hour-long process erases the drive.

Despite their high prices, a number of recent Apple products seem to be experiencing problems—from overheating MacBooks to battery issues in its handsets and laptops.