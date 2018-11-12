In brief: Few things are more exhilarating - or terrifying - than strapping jets to your back and challenging gravity to a one-on-one game of winner takes all. LOFT is an upcoming documentary that chronicles the Jetman's journey of pursuing the dream of autonomous human flight.

Personal flight is a dream shared by virtually everyone at some point during their childhood but for Swiss military-trained pilot and aviation enthusiast Yves Rossy, it became an obsession. After more than 20 years of innovation, Rossy’s vision has become a reality that’ll soon be portrayed in a feature-length documentary titled, “LOFT: The Jetman Story.”

A 4K teaser for the film recently hit YouTube, previewing the Jetman’s incredible journey to defy gravity and fly among the heavens. His jet-propelled flight suit, kind of like a squirrel suit but with fixed wings and engines, looks like it is straight out of Iron Man.

The clip highlights what is being called the world’s first ground takeoff and the dangers that pilots Yves Rossy, Vince Reffet and Fred Fugen face. What really touched my core, however, was this simple quote: “You’re not just playing something, you are the thing.”

Be sure to watch this one in full 4K with a decent sound system as the audio is just as incredible as the visuals.

