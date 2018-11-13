Razer unveiled the latest addition to its gaming phone line-up in October -- the Razer Phone 2 -- but the company hasn't said much about the device's potential availability. Today, that silence has been broken, though. According to The Verge, AT&T will become the "exclusive US carrier" for Razer's latest smartphone.

The device, for the unaware, is a gaming-oriented phone that features wireless charging, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 120Hz screen, and IP67 water resistance. Unfortunately for the average customer, all of those features come at a cost.

At $799, the Razer Phone 2 is more affordable than other modern flagships on the market, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. However, with AT&T carrying the device, customers can snag the Razer Phone 2 for a mere $26.67 per month until it's paid off, which will take around two and a half years.

As you can imagine, paying a low monthly price is probably a lot more enticing to the average buyer than shelling out $800 up front. As a result, it wouldn't surprise us to see Razer sell far more Phone 2 units than its predecessor.

Of course, if you do have the cash to spare, nothing is stopping you from picking up an unlocked version of the Razer Phone 2 directly from the company's website.