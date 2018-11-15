Black Friday and the official holiday shopping season is just around the corner, so the volume of deals has intensified and we're seeing many early opportunities as shown below. As usual, the deal roundup below has been gathered by the expert folks at TechBargains and we're making sure only the best ones make it here. Today's highlights include a rare discount on iPhone X refurbs (only for today) and a $10 site-wide discount on Walmart.com. Dell usually offers good discounts on certain laptops and monitors but with the holidays approaching more models have joined and there are some great opportunities to be had. Check them all out below...

Featured Deals

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Alienware Aurora Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with 8GB RTX 2070 OC, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1549.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1959.99).

ASUS ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503GE-ES52 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB SSHD for $769.99 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).

$100 Price Drop: HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, Optane Memory for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $999.99).

$70 Price Drop: Lenovo Legion Y7000 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $989.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).

Dell XPS 15 (9570) Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with GTX 1050Ti, 16GB RAM for $1349.99 at Dell (list price $1509.99).

Dell G3 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $749 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).

Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Tower with 16GB RAM for $799.99 at Dell (list price $959.99).

Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i5-7200U 14" 1366x768 Win10 Pro Laptop (8GB/1TB) for $489 at Dell (list price $855.71).

Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 Six-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop (8GB/1TB) for $459 at Dell (use code: VOSTDT459 - list price $927.14).

Lenovo Ideapad 330S Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop with 4GB + 16GB Optane Memory for $349 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27" 2560x1440 QHD IPS InfinityEdge Monitor for $299.99 at Dell (list price $599.99).

Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).

Gigabyte Aero 15x Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2149 at Walmart (list price $2499).

Early Black Friday Deal: Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).

Samsung UH750 28" 4K UHD QLED Monitor for $349 at Amazon (list price $499.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

65" Vizio P65-E1 4K 120Hz Native XHDR Pro HDTV with 128-Dimming Zone (Refurb) for $699.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).

75" Samsung UN75NU8000 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2018 Model) for $1597.99 at Amazon (list price $2197.99).

Early Black Friday Deal: 50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $327.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).

50" RCA Virtuoso RNSMU5036 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99).

55" Sharp LC-55Q7030U 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $299 at Walmart (list price $499.99).

65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K Ultra HD LED HDTV for $399.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).

65" LG 65SK8000PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with AI ThinQ + $100 Dell Gift Card for $897 at Dell (list price $1797).

86" LG 86UK6570PUB 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with AI ThinQ + $250 Dell Gift Card for $2497 at Dell (list price $4497).

Amazon Fire TV Stick HDMI Streaming Player + 2nd Gen Echo Dot for $39.98 at Amazon (list price $79.98).

SNES Classic Edition for $69.96 at Walmart (Create new account during checkout and use code: ELLEN10 - list price $79.96).

NES Classic Edition for $49.99 at Walmart (Create new account during checkout and use code: ELLEN10 - list price $59.99).

Prime Exclusive: Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Gold Edition (Xbox One, Digital Code) for $27 at Amazon (list price $89.99).

Electronics & Components

Netgear R8000-100NAS Nighthawk X6 AC3200 Tri-Band Gigabit Ethernet Wireless Router for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $259.99).

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SATA Solid State Drive for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99).

YI Cloud Home Camera 1080p IP Wireless Security Surveillance System for $35.99 at Amazon (use code: XNUQ2G79 - list price $46.99).

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Bluetooth Alexa Smart Speaker with 4-Pack Tile Bluetooth Tracker for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.98).

GIGABYTE UD Pro 512GB 3D TLC NAND Flash SATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $84.99).

Silicon Power 64GB High Speed MicroSD Card with Adapter for $10.99 at Amazon (list price $14.99).

Ryze Tello Quadcopter Drone with 720p 5MP Camera for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $99).

Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $49.99 at Amazon (Clip $15 Coupon - list price $64.99).

Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headphones for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99).

Aukey DR01 1080p Dashboard Camera Recorder for $46.97 at Amazon (use code: 45ZJP5TQ - list price $69.99).

Fujitsu ScanSnap iX500 Color Duplex Scanner (Creates searchable PDFs) for $404.99 at Amazon (list price $495).

Logitech M585 Multi-Device Bluetooth Optical Mouse (Flow Cross-Computer Control with 2 Computers) for $19.99 at Dell (list price $29.99).

Anker 2.4Ghz Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse for $12.59 at Amazon (use code: ANKE7809 - list price $17.99).

Tools & Home Improvement,Gadgets, and more

Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).

Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership (New Users Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).

Audible Gold 3-Month Membership (New or Returning Users Only) for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month).

Samsung POWERbot R9250 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $399.99 at Walmart (list price $698).

Shark ION RV750 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $249 at Walmart (list price $349).

Ecobee4 WiFi Smart Thermostat with Sensor and Built-In Alexa for $199 at Amazon (list price $249).

Ecobee3 Lite WiFi Smart Thermostat (Works with Alexa) for $139 at Amazon (list price $169).

Delonghi Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Centrifusion Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker with 30-Capsule Welcome Kit for $99 at Amazon (list price $199).

