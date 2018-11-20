Recap: With the closure and liquidation of Telltale Games, it looked as if we’d never get to see the last two episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. But Skybound Games, which now has the rights to the series, has confirmed that work on Episodes 3 and 4 are underway, and many of the original developers are involved.

It was back in September when news of Telltale’s troubles first broke. The company laid off 90 percent of its staff, many of whom were let go without notice or severance pay. Company co-founder Dan Conners said the firm’s days were numbered when an investor in its latest round of finance talks, believed to be movie company Lionsgate, walked away.

The situation led to work on the final season of the Walking Dead series coming to a stop, but Skybound Games, which is part of franchise creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Media company, stepped in to complete the final episodes.

In an update on Skybound’s website, the company confirmed that work on episodes 3 and 4 has just begun, and that “many of the talented, passionate team members who originally worked on the game are resuming development efforts.”

Skybound says it will be announcing the remaining episodes’ release dates “soon,” but with work having just started, expect their launches to be some way off. It adds that anyone who purchased season four won’t have to pay again for the upcoming entries.

Telltale’s closure saw previous seasons of the Walking Dead removed from digital storefronts, but Skybound’s efforts mean they’re coming back. It does warn, however, that “previous seasons of the game may be unavailable to purchase for a few days as we transition.”