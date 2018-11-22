And it's finally here, Black Friday brings the opening of the holiday shopping season and there are tons of deals to be had, but our recommendation first and foremost is to only shop for items that you needed or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a good discount.

With the help of our friends at TechBargains we've created an all-encompassing list with all the relevant tech deals we could find for Black Friday. Some of these are bound to expire or run out of stock and with over a hundred deals and counting, we've broken them down in the following categories so they're easier to browse:

• Featured • PC Components and Networking • HDTV and Entertainment • Gaming • Laptops and Desktop PCs • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio.

Featured Deals

  • 50" Toshiba Fire TV 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $400).
  • Linksys Velop AC4600 Tri-Band Wireless WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $349).
  • In and out of Stock: Apple iPad 32GB WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329).
  • In and out of Stock: Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $359.99).
  • In and Out of Stock: Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Spider-Man Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $319).
  • LG gram laptops (available in 13, 14, and 15 inch models) with fingerprint scanner, multiple ports (including Type-C), Intel 8th-gen processors, and an FHD IPS display up to $300 off.
  • Today Only: SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99 (200GB for $30, 128GB for $20) at Amazon (list price $249.99).
  • WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.1 Portable SSD for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99).
  • Today Only: WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $189.99).
  • Google Home Hub Smart Display + 6mos YouTube Premium + $10 Vudu Credit for $99 at Walmart (list price $149).
  • Google Home Mini Smart Speaker for $25 at Walmart (list price $49).
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Amazon Smart Plug for $29 at Amazon (list price $74.98).
  • Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
  • Nest Hello Smart WiFi 1600x1200 HD Video Doorbell for $179 at Walmart (list price $229).
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99 at Walmart (list price $149).
  • Sony WH1000XM2 Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $198 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
  • Today Only: Segway ES4 KickScooter Ninebot Electric Scooter (28 mile range, Up to 18.6mph) for $582 at Amazon (list price $949).
  • Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).
  • Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Membership (New Users Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).

Networking, Storage & Components

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

  • 55" Vizio P55-F1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED 120Hz Native HDTV for $648 at Walmart (list price $798).
  • 60" Vizio D60-F3 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $498 at Walmart (list price $698).
  • 55" Samsung UN55NU8000 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $747.99 at Walmart (list price $1399.99).
  • 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $759.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99).
  • Nvidia Shield TV 16GB 4K HDR Streaming Media Player with Remote for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179).
  • Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $69).
  • Google Chromecast 3rd Gen Streaming Media Player for $25 at Walmart (list price $35).
  • Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote and Premium JBL Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
  • Yamaha RX-V683BL 7.2ch MusicCast Dolby Atmos Bluetooth AV Receiver for $329.95 at Amazon (list price $649.95).
  • Pioneer VSX-1131 7.2-Ch MCACC AV Receiver with Dolby Atmos, 2x HDMI Out for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $329).
  • Epson Home Cinema 2150 1080p 2500 Lumens Miracast 3LCD Projector + $50 Amazon Gift Card for $699 at Amazon (list price $899.99).

Gaming

Laptops & Desktop PCs

  • $50 Price Drop: Dell G5 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060 Max Q, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $849 at Walmart (list price $1099).
  • $50 Price Drop: Dell G3 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
  • Another $50 Price Drop: HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $749.99 at Walmart (list price $999.99).
  • Dell XPS 15 (9570) Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, GTX 1050 Ti for $1399.99 at Dell (list price $1709.99).
  • Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD, MX150 GPU for $699.99 at Dell (list price $899.99).
  • Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i7-8550U 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Win10 Pro Laptop with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, MX150 GPU for $799.99 at Dell (list price $1069.99).
  • Dell Latitude 15 3590 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop for $799 at Dell (list price $1384.28).
  • MSI GL63 Intel Core i7-8750 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, CoD Black Ops 4 for $999 at Walmart (list price $1499).
  • $500 Price Drop: Gigabyte Aero 15X Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 3840x2160 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1799 at Walmart (list price $2049).
  • SkyTech Shadow Mini AMD Ryzen 2600 Gaming Desktop with 4GB Radeon RX580, 500GB SSD for $619 at Walmart (list price $999.99).
  • Dell Precision 3000 Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-Core Workstation Desktop for $606.09 at Dell (use code: SAVE45 - list price $1102).
  • Dell Optiplex 3050 Intel Core i5-7500 Quad-Core Win10 Pro SFF Desktop for $579 at Dell (use code: EXTRA50OFFDT - list price $1042).
  • Dell Optiplex 3050 Micro Intel Core i5-7500T Quad-core Win10 Pro Compact Desktop for $539 at Dell (use code: EXTRA50OFFDT - list price $984.14).
  • Microsoft Surface Go Intel Pentium Gold 10" 1800x1200 Touch Tablet with 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage for $449 (8GB/128GB $499) at Amazon (list price $499).
  • Today Only: Acer Aspire E 15 Intel Core i3-8130U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop (6GB RAM, 1TB HDD) for $319 at Amazon (list price $379).
  • Today Only: ASUS Vivobook F510UA Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $439 at Amazon (list price $509.99).
  • Today Only: ASUS Vivobook S Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core Thin 14" 1920x1080 Laptop with MX150 GPU, 256GB SSD for $699 at Amazon (list price $799).
  • Dell Inspiron 11 Intel Celeron N3060 11.6" 1366x768 2-in-1 Chromebook for $199.99 at Dell (list price $279.99).
  • In and out of Stock: Apple iPad 32GB WiFi Tablet (Latest Model) for $249 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $329).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 64GB Octa-Core WiFi 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED Android Tablet with S Pen for $547.99 at Walmart (list price $649.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 32GB 9.7" 2048x1536 Android Tablet with S Pen + $50 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $549.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 8.0" 2048x1536 Tablet for $287.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $399.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 16GB 10.1" 1920x1200 WiFi Android Tablet for $157.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99).
  • Intel NUC Kit Intel Core i5-8259u Bean Canyon Mini PC for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $399).
  • Intel NUC Kit Intel Core i7-8559u Bean Canyon Mini PC for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $517).

Smartphones

Monitors

  • Samsung F395 32" 1920x1080 Curved LED Monitor for $168 at Walmart (list price $389.99).
  • Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).
  • Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).
  • Early Black Friday Deal: Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).
  • Doorbuster: Dell S2716DG 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
  • Dell U2715H UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS Monitor for $329 at Amazon (list price $429.99).
  • Samsung UH750 28" 4K UHD QLED Monitor for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
  • Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

Electronics

Amazon Devices Sale

Smart Home Devices

Headphones, Speakers, and Audio

  • Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99 at Walmart (list price $149).
  • Sony WH1000XM2 Premium Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $198 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
  • Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99).
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $299 at Walmart (list price $349).
  • Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $169 at Walmart (list price $249).
  • Sennheiser HD1 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $399.95).
  • Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $199 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $229).
  • Cowin E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (use code: XZ3TJBWN - list price $68.99).
  • Bluedio T6 Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones with 57mm drivers for $39.59 at Amazon (Clip $8 Coupon and use code: BLUEDIOT6S - list price $69.99).
  • UE MEGABLAST Portable WiFi Bluetooth Speaker for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
  • Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399).

