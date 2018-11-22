And it's finally here, Black Friday brings the opening of the holiday shopping season and there are tons of deals to be had, but our recommendation first and foremost is to only shop for items that you needed or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a good discount.

With the help of our friends at TechBargains we've created an all-encompassing list with all the relevant tech deals we could find for Black Friday. Some of these are bound to expire or run out of stock and with over a hundred deals and counting, we've broken them down in the following categories so they're easier to browse:

• Featured • PC Components and Networking • HDTV and Entertainment • Gaming • Laptops and Desktop PCs • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio.

Featured Deals

Networking, Storage & Components

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Gaming

Laptops & Desktop PCs

Smartphones

Monitors

Samsung F395 32" 1920x1080 Curved LED Monitor for $168 at Walmart (list price $389.99).

at Walmart (list price $389.99). Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).

at Dell (list price $999.99). Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.99).

at Dell (list price $349.99). Early Black Friday Deal: Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $119.99 at Walmart (list price $199).

at Walmart (list price $199). Doorbuster: Dell S2716DG 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).

at Dell (list price $799.99). Dell U2715H UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS Monitor for $329 at Amazon (list price $429.99).

at Amazon (list price $429.99). Samsung UH750 28" 4K UHD QLED Monitor for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).

at Amazon (list price $499.99). Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).

Electronics

Amazon Devices Sale

Smart Home Devices

Headphones, Speakers, and Audio