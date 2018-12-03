Something to look forward to: By the time MechWarrior 5 launches, it'll have been more than a decade in the making and nearly two decades since the last entry in the series. Hopefully it'll have been worth the wait.

The fifth major installment in the MechWarrior series now has a firm launch date along with a new trailer.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was originally announced way back in 2009 by Piranha Games as a follow-up to MechWarrior 4: Vengeance which dropped in 2000. The years came and went, however, without a game ever materializing. In 2016, we were promised a 2018 release but that was pushed back in the spring in order to give the developers more time to “deliver the best single-player MechWarrior experience to date.”

Piranha announced over the weekend at Mech-Con 2018 that the new game will arrive on September 10, 2019.

