If you thought MoviePass was dead, think again. Though the company has been bleeding money at an alarming rate and been forced to make a number of controversial cost-saving decisions. As a result, it has still managed to remain afloat; if only barely.

Moving forward, though, MoviePass has decided to make some serious changes to the way it does business. Instead of it's former all-you-can-eat (or watch) movie ticket plan for $9.95 a month, it will begin to offer three more limited subscription plans to its customers.

For MoviePass' original $9.95/month cost, users will be able to view a "special selection" of movies during pre-set showtimes every month, but they won't be able to pick at will as they could before.

The next subscription tier, "All Access," will cost $14.95 per month and it removes those restrictions, letting customers watch any movie they want at any time.

The final tier, "Red Carpet," is the same as All Access, but it tosses one "Premium Screening" into the mix for $19.95 per month. All three tiers limit subscribers to three movie viewings per month.

MoviePass undoubtedly hopes that restriction will help it finally begin turning a profit or at least avoid losing more money. The new plans will launch on January 1.

If monthly subscriptions aren't your thing, MoviePass is also offering up its All Access, and Red Carpet plans on a yearly basis. The plans are priced at $119.95 and $149.95/year, respectively - discounted from $179.40 and $239.40.