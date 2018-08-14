In brief: MoviePass always seemed too good to be true, but few could have anticipated the situation the service's customers find themselves in now. MoviePass is forcing users to choose between two films at inconvenient hours, and it's re-subscribing customers who have canceled if they hit "accept" on a new pop-up notification. Worse, the MoviePass app reportedly won't process re-cancellations for those that fall into this trap.

If you held off on joining in on the MoviePass craze due to worries about the service's future, you've probably felt pretty good about that decision as of late.

In addition to being forced to take out an emergency loan just to keep the lights on, the platform has suffered numerous outages and severe service degradations.

MoviePass once let customers see whatever movies they wanted, whenever they wanted, for $9.95 a month. Users merely needed to visit a given theater (being sure to "check in" beforehand), swipe their MoviePass card to snag the ticket they want, and step inside.

Now, MoviePass is forcing some customers to choose between two movies at odd hours. For example, customers who decided to see Mission: Impossible were only allowed to select 2:30PM or 10:45PM showtimes.



"Unfortunately, in order to stay financially stable we’ve had to curtail the service," MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement to the New York Post. "We had to right the ship as far as the amount of money we were burning."

It's understandable that a company that loses as much money as MoviePass does would seek to reduce its losses, but this does not seem like a stable solution in the long run.

However, the unfortunate news doesn't end there. Customers who have canceled their subscriptions are reportedly being bamboozled into re-subscribing now.

When they log into the app after canceling (to take advantage of the time remaining in their subscription), they are prompted to accept "Updates" to their MoviePass plan. If they hit accept, they are re-subscribed.

The only way to avoid this pitfall is to hit a small "X" at the top right, Vox claims. If a user does end up re-subscribing to MoviePass unintentionally, the app reportedly won't let them cancel their subscription again.