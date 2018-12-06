Bottom line: YouTube's annual rewind is one of the highlights of the year in review season. If you're looking to catch up on 2018's hottest memes and trends or relive your favorites, look no further.

YouTube on Thursday published the 2018 edition of Rewind, an annual look back at the year’s most popular trends.

This year’s Rewind features a who’s who of YouTube stars including Marques Brownlee and Ninja as well as other celebs like Will Smith and John Oliver covering the year’s most memorable happenings. Fortnite mania, the royal wedding, the Keke challenge and the Tesla in space were just a few of the many moments featured in the mash-up.

YouTube also shared its top trending videos of 2018 as reproduced below:

