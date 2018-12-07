Something to look forward to: After becoming one of the most hyped games of all time, No Man’s Sky was almost universally hated upon release. But two years of updates helped it climb to the top of the Steam charts back in July, and it was nominated for Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards. Now, developer Hello Games has revealed its next project: The Last Campfire.

While Hello Games is best known for NMS, it also created the cartoonish, side-scrolling Joe Danger action/puzzle/racing series. Like those titles, The Last Campfire is a lot smaller in scope than the company’s epic space sim. Studio boss head Sean Murray calls it a "Hello Games Short."

“Like Pixar shorts, it’s a way to foster creativity and new voices in the studio,” said Murray.

Hello Games revealed The Last Campfire at last night’s Game Awards, which was quite fitting, seeing as No Man’s Sky was first shown at the VGX awards—the Game Awards’ predecessor—back in 2013.

Chris Symonds and Steven Burgess, two of the people behind the 2008 Wii game LostWinds, are the sole developers of The Last Campfire, though Murray says he will be "interfering" on occasion.

"I'm so proud that just two of our team has been able to make something so artistically interesting, but also so fun and unique to play," said Murray. "It reminds me of why I love working at Hello Games."

Not a lot is known about The Last Campfire, though its Steam page describes it as: “an adventure, a story of a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home. Together you will discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures, and mysterious ruins.” It certainly looks pretty, giving off a bit of an Ori/Journey (which is coming to PC) vibe.

The Last Campfire will arrive on PC sometime during 2019, but there’s no word on whether it will hit consoles at the same time.