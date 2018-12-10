What just happened? No companies want to see people ruining online gaming experiences for everyone else, but few go after cheaters with such vigor as Rockstar Games and its parent, Take-Two Interactive. Now, Take-Two has launched a $150,000 lawsuit against a Florida resident for his role in the creation of a cheat program.

Software that helps players cheat at GTA Online by giving them extra benefits, altering the gameplay, and generating in-game currency has been around for a long time. One of these is known as Elusive, which Game Rant reports is linked to Jhonny Perez. Take-Two is suing Perez for copyright infringement related to his involvement in the creation and distribution of Elusive—a program that sold for between $10 to $30.

“In essence, Defendant is free riding on Take-Two’s intellectual property to sell a commercial product that interferes with the carefully orchestrated and balanced gameplay that Take-Two created for its players,” the publisher said, in the court filing.

Take-Two reportedly reached out to Perez to ask for his detailed financial statements so it could come up with a fair settlement figure, but he failed to provide the documents and eventually stopped replying, pushing the company to proceed with a default judgment. Take-Two also says his failure to provide the documents and choosing to stop correspondence indicates he is guilty of the charges.

We’ve been here before, of course. Back in August, Take-Two took David Zipperer to court, accusing him of selling the Menyoo and Absolute programs. As the unemployed Zipper could not afford to pay damages, he was barred from creating or selling mods for GTA V and GTA Online.

In October, Australian residents allegedly connected to the ‘Infamous’ mod menu for GTA Online had their homes raided and searched.

While the game is advancing in years, both GTA V and its online element remain great fun and boast an incredible number of players, which is why it stays on our Best PC Games (you should be playing) list.