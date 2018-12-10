Monday tech deals: Green Monday brings more deals before Christmas
Happy Green Monday! Today's highlights include the Nvidia Shield TV 4K back at a slightly lower price than the discounted price pre-Black Friday (before it got bundled with the Amazon Echo Dot), we also have the iPad at $250 that was one of Cyber Monday highlight deals before it went out of stock. Many more featured deals are below, however if you are looking for something in particular, the rest of the deals below the highlights are broken down by category with many attractive discounts on laptops, electronics, accessories and gadgets.
Featured Deals
- Today Only: Netgear Orbi RBK33 AC2200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (1x Router, 2x Wall-Plug Satellite Extenders) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Nvidia Shield TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $132.99 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $179).
- All-New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300 ppi WiFi Waterproof eReader with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- $100 Price Drop: MSI GV62 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 256GB SSD, Fortnite Bundle for $699 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
- $20 Price Drop: Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $329).
- Intel Core i9-9900K 8-Core/16-Thread Desktop Processor (3.6GHz, Up to 5.0GHz Turbo) for $508.24 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $599).
- LG V30+ 128GB 6" 2880x1440 Unlocked Smartphone for $379.99 at Walmart (list price $659.99).
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV Media Player with Google Assistant Remote for $39.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB 9.6" WiFi Tablet + $25 Google Play Credit for $99.99 at Walmart (list price $189).
- Blink XT Home Security 1080p 2 Camera System Bundle + Free 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $137.99 (3 Cameras for $192, 5 Cameras for $300) at Amazon (Add both to cart - list price $229.99).
- Today Only: Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand with Fast Charge Wall Charger for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 20,000mAh 2-Port USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $32.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT9 - list price $53.99).
- Anker PowerCore Lite 10,000mAh USB Battery Charger Power Bank for $20.39 at Amazon (use code: POWERLT2 - list price $33.99).
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 (2-Pack for $50) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $34.99 (2-Pack for $60) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB 2 Tuners Over-the-Air DVR for $189.99 (4 Tuners, 1TB for $230) at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $23.97).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop for $659 at Dell (list price $1141.43).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with GeForce 940MX, 256GB SSD for $789 at Dell (list price $1327.14).
- Alienware Aurora i7-8700K 6-core Gaming Desktop with 8GB GTX 1080, 16GB RAM for $1399.99 at Dell (list price $2009.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Customizable Tower Desktop for $719.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $909.99).
- Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon E3-1225v5 Quad-core Mini Tower Server for $309 at Dell (use code: GMT30 - list price $807).
- Dell G5 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD for $749 at Walmart (list price $1099).
- ASUS ROG Strix GL503GE-ES52 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 120Hz 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB SSHD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1039.99).
- SkyTech ArchAngel Elite AMD Ryzen 2600 6-Core Gaming Desktop with Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti, 500GB SSD for $899 at Walmart (list price $1099.99).
- SkyTech Mini AMD Ryzen 2600 6-Core Compact Gaming PC with AMD Radeon RX 580, 500GB SSD for $699 at Walmart (list price $999.99).
- Lenovo Ideapad 330S Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-Core 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop with 16GB Intel Optane for $349 at Walmart (list price $499).
- Dell S2716DG 27" 144Hz 2560x1440 G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- Arcade1Up Asteroids 4ft Arcade Gaming Cabinet for $199 at Walmart (list price $299).
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Voice Remote and Chromecast for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED TV for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 55" Vizio D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $378 at Walmart (list price $478).
- 65" Sharp LC-65Q6020U 4K UHD HDR LED HDTV for $479.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99).
- 70" RCA Virtuoso RNSMU7036 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $599.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- Yamaha A-S501SL Natural Sound Integrated Stereo Amplifier (Silver) for $439.96 at Amazon (list price $549.95).
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55.54 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
Electronics & Components
- Today Only: Netgear Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 Dual-Band Router for $68.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- Today Only: Netgear R7800-100NAS Nighthawk X4S AC2600 4x4 Dual-Band Smart WiFi Router for $155.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99).
- Today Only: 3-Pack Anker Powerline Apple MFI Certified Lightning Cables (3ft + 6ft + 10ft) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $27.99).
- Today Only: Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbud Headphones for $6.48 at Amazon (list price $15).
- Today Only: Tenda Nova MW6 Wave 2 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (3-Pack) for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).
- Prime Exclusive: Motorola Moto G6 64GB 5.7" Octa-core Unlocked LTE Smartphone for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen + Google Home Hub for $298 at Walmart (list price $378).
- Nest Hello 1080p Video Doorbell + Google Home Hub for $278 at Walmart (list price $358).
- Google Home Mini with Bonus 6-Months Free YouTube Music Extended Trial for $29 at Walmart (list price $49).
- Aukey 60W 6-Port Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger for $21.77 at Amazon (use code: XMASAK01 - list price $32.99).
- Today Only: Anker PowerPort 10 60W 10-Port USB Wall Charger for $27.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99).
- Today Only: Anker PowerPort Speed 5 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger with 2x Quick Charge 3.0 Ports for $25.79 at Amazon (list price $35.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
- Today Only: Dyson HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Link WiFi Enabled Air Purifier for $359 at Amazon (list price $599.99).
- Anova Nano 750W Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $61.74 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $99).
- Omron 10 Blood Pressure Monitor with Bluetooth, Alexa Voice Command and App for $47.07 at Amazon (Clip 20% Coupon - list price $99.99).
- Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite Portable Electric Scooter (Up to 18 mph, 12 mile range) for $270.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- Today Only: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle 75251 Building Kit (1060 Pieces) for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
