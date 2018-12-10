Happy Green Monday! Today's highlights include the Nvidia Shield TV 4K back at a slightly lower price than the discounted price pre-Black Friday (before it got bundled with the Amazon Echo Dot), we also have the iPad at $250 that was one of Cyber Monday highlight deals before it went out of stock. Many more featured deals are below, however if you are looking for something in particular, the rest of the deals below the highlights are broken down by category with many attractive discounts on laptops, electronics, accessories and gadgets.

Featured Deals

Amazon Devices

Laptop & Desktop Computers

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Electronics & Components

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Related Reads Amazon is going green, installing rooftop solar on distribution warehouses