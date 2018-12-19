Forward-looking: Most people know Intel as a chip maker, but the company has other interests. One of these is Intel Studios—a 10,000-square foot geodesic dome that holds the title of “world’s largest immersive media hub,” designed for the creation of AR, VR, and other types of content.

Intel first announced the debut of its state-of-the-art Intel Studios back in January. Located a mile from Los Angeles International Airport in the center of LA’s entertainment industry, the dome reaches 44 feet into the air and contains 96 high-res 5K cameras.

All those cameras allow directors to film action from all directions at once, something Intel calls “volumetric capture.” It captures a scene’s height, width, and depth data to produce voxels. The information renders a virtual environment in multi-perspective 3D, which allows users to experience a scene from any angle or perspective and provides six degrees of freedom in AR and VR experiences.

“Volumetric video opens the door to entirely new kinds of visual storytelling,” said Diego Prilusky, general manager of Intel Studios. “It lets moviemakers create lifelike immersive and interactive media experiences that simply haven’t been possible before.”

Using almost one hundred 5K cameras means there’s an incredible amount of data to handle. The volumetric content is sent over 5 miles of fiber-optic cable to custom Intel-powered graphics workstations and servers, where over six terabytes of data are crunched every minute. Eventually, the servers will be able to store up to 10 petabytes of information.

Back in 2016, Intel acquired Tel Aviv-based startup Replay Technologies to help capture sports events using 3D cameras that can be streamed to VR headsets.

The studio is currently working on two Hollywood virtual reality programs set for release next year.