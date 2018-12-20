What just happened? A timed demo of Resident Evil 2 has reportedly cropped up in the Xbox Store (although it's not yet available). If true, it's likely only a matter of time before we see similar offerings show up on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 is just over a month away but gamers will apparently be able to get their feet wet a couple of weeks early.

TrueAchievements recently stumbled upon a listing for a Resident Evil 2 One-Shot Demo in the Xbox Store. According to the demo’s description, “whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you’ll only have 30 minutes to complete the demo.”

The language used and the name of the demo, “One-Shot,” suggests you only get half an hour of total play time before the demo shuts down. It could have been worded a bit more clearly. For example, some other publications say the demo “resets” after 30 minutes. Resets and shuts down are two entirely different things, after all.

According to TrueAchievements, the demo launches on January 11 and will be available until January 31. You’ll need to be signed in and have an active Internet connection to play.

Disclaimer – this news comes from a third-party source. I couldn’t find anything official from Capcom or Microsoft (I don’t have an Xbox to check the Xbox Store on) and came up dry on the website. Perhaps someone can verify the demo listing in the comments section?

Resident Evil 2 is scheduled to launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.