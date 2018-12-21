If you're both a shutterbug and a night owl, a recent XDA Developers report may be of particular interest to you. Apparently, Samsung is quietly working on a new camera tool that will let photography-inclined users take pictures in even the darkest of environments using its more modern smartphones.

This feature will be called "Bright Night," and XDA speculates that it will function similarly to Google's Night Sight camera mode, which also allows for higher-quality picture-taking in poor lighting conditions. If that theory holds water, Bright Night will likely utilize the same methods that Night Sight does; taking multiple pictures and combining them into one higher-quality version.

Nobody is sure precisely when Bright Night will be released (if ever), but it may arrive as a dedicated feature for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone. If it does, it will probably come to older devices as well; with the S9, S9 Plus, and Note 9 being the most likely candidates.

We'll keep you updated if we learn anything more about Bright Night, but for now, you can check out XDA's full report for additional details about the feature.