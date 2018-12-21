Google is always rolling out interesting new web apps for their users to test out. Most of these apps are one-off side projects that never really go anywhere, such as Chrome Music Lab's "Song Maker" tool, which launched back in March.

Even if the apps always remain smaller experiments, they can still be entertaining to toy around with, and Google's latest experiment, Chrome Canvas, will likely be no different. Launched without any fanfare, Canvas is essentially a browser-based drawing tool.

Granted, it's not a very advanced one; you only have a total of 5 tools to work with, including a pencil, a pen, charcoal, an eraser, and a marker. Additionally, if you move your cursor too fast, your drawn line will be unable to keep up, causing it to stop short and paint a straight line towards your cursor's position (even if you meant drew, say, a curve).

Still, it's free, and it looks like it could be a simple and fun distraction should you ever find yourself looking to kill some time at work or the coffee shop. If you manage to create something you're proud of even with Canvas' fairly limited toolset, your work will automatically be saved as long as you're signed into your Google account.

Despite Canvas' name, it's not limited to Chrome Users. Any modern web browser should be able to support the app - you can try it for yourself right here.