Recap: AMC was an outspoken critic of MoviePass' subscription service when it first launched but after crunching the numbers and putting together a sustainable program, its Stubs A-List offering has proven to be one of the most successful in the industry.

AMC Theatres has managed to attract more than 600,000 members to its Stubs A-List movie subscription service, smashing expectations set by the chain when the program launched six months ago.

AMC announced the milestone in what’ll almost certainly be the final enrollee update of the year. Back in October (at 14 weeks in), AMC boasted that it had recently passed the 400,000 member mark. At launch, the company expected to hit 500,000 members after a full year on the market.

Stubs A-List membership includes access to up to three movies per week in any format and show time, free upgrades on soda and popcorn, express service at the box office and concession stand, no online ticketing fees and more. There’s also a rewards program that grants $5 in credits for every 5,000 points earned.

While perhaps not the best investment for the casual moviegoer, programs like Stubs A-List and others offer plenty of value for those who frequent theatres. You’ll need to do the math to be certain that you’ll save some dough, however, as the service commands $19.95 per month, plus tax.