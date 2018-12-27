With Model 3 production under control and several new projects in the works, it's safe to say Tesla is in a far more stable position than it's been in the past. As such, it's ready to spread its wings and expand at a quicker rate - for now, that means extending Supercharger coverage to cover a far greater region.

Specifically, according to company CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, Supercharger coverage will spread across the entirety of Europe in 2019. In a Tweet, Musk said Superchargers will stretch from "Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey," but he mentions several other countries set to receive Superchargers throughout responses to other users.

Yes. Supercharger coverage will extend to 100% of Europe next year. From Ireland to Kiev, from Norway to Turkey. https://t.co/7FQZgLCTVJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2018

While it remains to be seen whether or not Musk can turn these claims into action -- he's been known to make overly-optimistic promises in the past -- European Tesla users still have plenty to look forward to. Even if Superchargers don't cover 100% of the region, Tesla could get pretty close, and that's still considerably better than nothing.

Tesla doesn't seem to have a specific window of time during which it wants to accomplish its European Supercharger goals, but we'll keep you updated if Musk announces any further information.