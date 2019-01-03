Forward-looking: We’ve known for a while now that Google is working on the eventual successor to Android: Fuchsia OS. With so many Android apps out there, it was always suspected that the new operating system would support them. Now, that appears to have been confirmed.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a change to the Android Open Source Project suggests Fuchsia will be able to run Android apps using the Android Runtime.

“These targets are used to build ART for Fuchsia. They differ from usual Android devices as they do not target specific hardware. They will produce a Fuchsia package (.far file),” explains part of the included Readme file. This shows Google is bringing a specially designed version of ART, or Android Run Time, to Fuchsia.

There’s also mention of ART on Fuchsia supporting ARM64 and x86 architecture, which backs up rumors that the new OS will work on multiple devices such as PCs and tablets.

Fuchsia is reportedly set to offer several improvements over Android, including better voice interactions and frequent security updates. Sources have said it may arrive on connected home devices like voice-controlled speakers within the next three years before eventually moving to larger machines like laptops.

With millions of people happy with their Android apps, many of which they paid for, their compatibility with Fuchsia should help ease the transition from one OS to another, though it will still be many years before that starts happening. We might, however, see Google’s first official confirmation of Fuchsia at its I/O event this year.