Why it matters: Bitcoin's rise from irrelevance to the world's leading cryptocurrency and the influence it has had on finance and security (blockchain tech) is nothing short of miraculous. A decade is an eternity in tech time and the fact that is still around (and worth quite a bit) is very telling.

A mysterious figure by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block of the Bitcoin blockchain – the genesis block – on January 3, 2009. On Thursday, the tumultuous cryptocurrency celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Driven by a desire to create a decentralized currency, Bitcoin somehow managed to skirt irrelevancy and overcome volatility, ties to criminal activity, theft, fraud and more.

In its early days, Bitcoin was little more than a novelty among computer enthusiasts. Case in point – the first known commercial transaction took place in 2010 when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John’s pizzas. Hanyecz probably thought he was getting a great deal back then; little did he know, those coins would be worth more than $37 million today.

Bitcoin (BTC) price from mid 2012 to this day

Number of Bitcoin (BTC) transactions from mid 2012 to this day

Bitcoin didn’t gain mainstream notoriety until around 2013 when its value topped $1,000 for the first time. Those gains were short-lived, however, as its value would drop by roughly 80 percent over the coming years before an incredible rally in late 2017 that pushed prices to nearly $18,000 per coin.

Values have again fallen – currently trading around $3,745 per – but if history has taught us anything, it’s that Bitcoin is highly unpredictable. A guess with regard to its future is simply that.

