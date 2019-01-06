Bottom line: HP's Omen X Emperium 65 is meant for PC gamers that refuse to compromise when it comes to screen size. With 65 inches on tap, you're virtually guaranteed not to be let down in that category... that is, if your wallet is up to the task.

It’s a gaming monitor. It’s a TV. Technically, it’s both. Meet the HP Omen X Emperium 65 display, a member of the Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) initiative tasked with bringing TV-sized 4K gaming monitors with high-end HDR, variable refresh rates and Shield TV functionality baked right in.

If that sounds desirable, well, it probably is. And I can assure you, it’s quite expensive.

The display packs a 64.5-inch 8-bit AMVA panel boasting a resolution of 3,840 × 2,160, 750 – 1,000 nits of brightness (typical / HDR), a 3,200:1 – 4,000:1 contrast ratio (minimum / typical), 178° viewing angles, a 120 - 144Hz refresh rate (normal/overclocked) and a Gray-to-Gray response time of 4ms with overdrive enabled.

HP says it supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Other goodies include a custom-designed soundbar rated for 120 watts and an Nvidia Shield set-top box built right in, compete with remote. There’s even a handy light around the I/O panel to illuminate the connections when working in that area. About the only thing it’s missing is a TV tuner to connect your coaxial cable for free over-the-air channels.

The HP Omen X Emperium 65 display goes on sale next month priced at $4,999. That’s an awful lot for a “gaming monitor” and still expensive for a high-end TV but for a device that serves both purposes, it’s curious at the very least.