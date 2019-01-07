What just happened? Nvidia has officially unveiled the much-hyped RTX laptops, which will be released on the 29th of January. According to Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, the laptop and Max-Q variants of the RTX 2060 can beat the desktop 1060, and it's the same story for the 2070 and 2080 when compared to their last-gen desktop counterparts. All the GPUs can reach at least 60 fps in Battlefield V with ray tracing enabled.

Unlike the desktop lineup of RTX graphics cards, Nvidia has put the entire focus of laptop RTX on pure performance (thank goodness). The laptop RTX 2060 is apparently more than 60% faster than the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the RTX 2080 is over twice as fast. As Nvidia is quick to point out, putting such powerful cards in devices a third of the size of the PS4 Pro gives the laptops never before seen performance density.

Nvidia is also catering to the classy gamer with more versatile Max-Q variants of their GPUs, which will arrive in 17 of the 40 RTX laptops at launch. Less than 2cm thin, the couple of laptops Huang showed off on stage are even snazzier than their 10-series counterparts. The new MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, which has won our Best Portable Gaming Laptop category two years running, will be smaller, lighter and have much-improved battery life.

According to Nvidia, the gaming laptop market is one of the fastest growing platforms for gaming. Where the heavy brick-like gaming PCs of old only attracted hardcore gamers, the new thin variants have proven versatile enough to appeal to casuals and anyone wanting high-performance computing. As such, Nvidia has optimized the laptop 2080 for 6K video editing, the 2070 for 5K and the 2060 for 4K.

While it’s been mere hours, several companies have already revealed the full details of their upcoming RTX laptops. The new Razer Blade 15 is configurable with any of the three new GPUs, which will let it take full advantage of the 4K 60Hz and 1080p 144Hz panel options. Other hardware remains the same, such as the Intel i7-8750H. The pricing has been bumped up slightly from $1,899 to $2,299, though the previous model did have a 60Hz screen and less storage. Switching to the 2080 increases the price to $2,999.

Both the Asus ROG Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II are also now available in RTX flavors. The Scar has a focus on FPS-style games and can be configured with 15” and 17” 144Hz screens with the 2060 or 2070. The Hero is a 15” MOBA oriented version that comes exclusively with the 2060. They both feature an i7-8750H and will arrive within a few months. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.