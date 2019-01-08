Recap: Scored an Xbox over the holidays and need an extra controller? Fret not as Black Friday-esque deals are back for a limited time. This wireless controller is PC friendly and works via Bluetooth, so no adapter necessary as previous gen. You can also grab three free months of Xbox Live Gold with the purchase of three months at standard pricing.

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller is currently on sale for $39.98 over at Amazon and Walmart. Microsoft lists the controller at an MSRP of $59.99 although it’s not uncommon to find them closer to $50 if you’re willing to shop around.

Those interested in scoring this deal will need to be content with the black variant of the controller. Other color schemes including white and grey / blue are currently commanding roughly $10 more over on Amazon.

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, meanwhile, is priced at $145.80 as of writing.

Thanks to their use of Bluetooth technology, Microsoft’s Xbox controller additionally works with Windows 10 PCs and tablets. There’s also a 3.5mm stereo jack for use with compatible headsets.

GameStop and Best Buy are also running a sale on Xbox Live Gold where you can nab a three-month subscription for $24.99 and get three months free. Best Buy says the offer is valid through January 19. Normally, a six-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold retails for $39.99.