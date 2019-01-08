Tech deals roundup: Razer Deathadder Elite for $40, discounted XPS 15, Ryzen + GTX 1060 desktop for $660By TechSpot Deals
After a busy holiday season, one would think it'd be nearly impossible to come across good deals but that's not necessarily the case, they're just a bit harder to find. As usual we're making sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here, so if you were looking to buy something in one of the categories below, see what discounts are currently available. Today's highlights are below, including our favorite Razer mouse and Dell's XPS 15 laptop that is also a Best Of pick.
Featured Deals
- Prime Exclusive: Razer DeathAdder Elite Chroma Enabled RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
- HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $799 at Walmart (list price $999).
- Dell XPS 15 (9570) Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB M.2 SSD, GTX 1050Ti for $1199.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1384.99).
- SkyTech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core Gaming Desktop with 3GB GTX 1060, 500GB SSD for $659 at Walmart (list price $899).
- 55" Samsung QN55Q6FN 4K UHD HDR Smart 120Hz-Native QLED HDTV (Refurb) for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1499.99).
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB USB-C, USB 3.1 Portable External SSD for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
- Brother DCP-L2550DW WiFi Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Asus ROG Strix GL503GE-ES52 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-Core 15.6" 120Hz 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB SSHD for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1039.99).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1920x1080 Win10 Pro Laptop with 256GB SSD for $499 at Dell (use code: VOSTROSAVE270 - list price $1098.57).
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Desktop with 16GB Intel Optane Memory for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $799.99).
- Dell Inspiron Small 3470 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $349 at Dell (list price $499.99).
- Dell XPS 15 (9575) Intel Core i7-8705G Quad-core 15.6" 1920x1080 InfinityEdge IPS 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU for $1349.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1709.99).
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 14" 1920x1080 IPS 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 256GB SSD for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $899.99).
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 256GB SSD for $649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $889.99).
- Dell G3 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, Dual Storage for $779.99 at Walmart (list price $899).
- Dell G5 15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099).
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i5-7200U 14" 1366x768 Win10 Pro Laptop for $459 at Dell (use code: SAVE50 - list price $855.71).
- Intel NUC8 Intel Core i7-8705G Quad-Core Mini Barebones Gaming PC with AMD Vega M Graphics for $664.99 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $749).
- Dell D3218HN 32" 1080p Ultra-wide IPS LED Monitor for $149 at Walmart (list price $229).
- Dell SE2419H 24" IPS LED Monitor with HDMI for $129 at Walmart (list price $169).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $377.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Voice Remote and Chromecast for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Vizio D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $388 at Walmart (list price $478).
- 55" Samsung QN55Q6FN 4K UHD HDR Smart 120Hz-Native QLED HDTV (Refurb) for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1499.99).
- 70" Vizio SmartCast E70-E3 4K UHD Smart XLED HDTV (Refurb) for $699.99 at Walmart (list price $1199.99).
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller for $39.98 at Walmart (list price $59.99).
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch Digital Download) for $41.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Octopath Traveler (Switch Digital Download) for $41.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch Digital Download) for $41.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Splatoon 2 (Switch Digital Download) for $41.99 at Walmart and Amazon (list price $59.99).
Electronics & Components
- Crucial MX500 500GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $64.59 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $72.99).
- Corsair M65 RGB Pro 12,000dpi Aluminum Gaming Mouse for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Corsair MM800C Polaris RGB LED Gaming Mouse Pad with USB Passthrough for $37.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Prime Exclusive: WD Gold 8GB Enterprise Class Datacenter 7200RPM 3.5" Hard Drive for $286.62 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $301.71).
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card with Adapter for $89 at Amazon (list price $249.99).
- Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Flash Card (Made for Surveillance Cams) for $44.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99).
- YI Wireless 1080p IP Security Dome Camera with Motion Tracking, Night Vision for $40.59 at Amazon (list price $57.99).
- Aukey DR-02 1080p 6-Lane 170 Degree View Dash Cam for $49.69 at Amazon (use code: T3E5XIJ7 - list price $69.99).
- Aukey DR-02 J 4K 6-Lane 157 Degree View Dash Cam for $69.29 at Amazon (use code: MXQ9BLVW - list price $89.99).
- Aukey 60W 6-Port Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger for $22.09 at Amazon (use code: IU44YI5X - list price $32.99).
- PECHAM XX-Large 3mm Thick Water-Resistant Gaming Mouse Pad for $8.51 at Amazon (use code: Y6DELAYK - list price $11.99).
Tools & Home Improvement, Kitchen Gadgets, and more
- GE 6-Outlet Tap Wall Plug Adapter Power Strip for $5.04 at Amazon (Clip 5% Coupon - list price $9.99).
- TurboTax Deluxe + State 2018 Tax Software (PC/Mac Disc) for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- TurboTax Home and Business + State 2018 Tax Software (PC/Mac Disc) for $64.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-Month Subscription (New Subscribers Only) for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $29.97).
- 20% off Amazon Kindle Unlimited 6-Month Subscription for $47.95 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- 33% off Amazon Kindle Unlimited 12-Month Subscription for $80.31 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- 40% off Amazon Kindle Unlimited 24-Month Subscription for $143.86 at Amazon (list price $239.99).
- Dyson DC33 HEPA Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum for $179 at Walmart (list price $279).
- Suaoki 40,500mAh 150Wh Portable Generator with AC, DC, USB, QC 3.0 for $94.99 at Amazon (use code: 2SCOZGXS - list price $125.99).
