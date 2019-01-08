After a busy holiday season, one would think it'd be nearly impossible to come across good deals but that's not necessarily the case, they're just a bit harder to find. As usual we're making sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here, so if you were looking to buy something in one of the categories below, see what discounts are currently available. Today's highlights are below, including our favorite Razer mouse and Dell's XPS 15 laptop that is also a Best Of pick.

Featured Deals

Prime Exclusive: Razer DeathAdder Elite Chroma Enabled RGB Ergonomic Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).

at Amazon (list price $69.99). HP Pavilion 15 Intel Core i7-8750 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS Laptop with 3GB GTX 1060, 16GB Optane Memory for $799 at Walmart (list price $999).

at Walmart (list price $999). Dell XPS 15 (9570) Intel Core i7-8750H 6-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB M.2 SSD, GTX 1050Ti for $1199.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1384.99).

at Dell (use code: - list price $1384.99). SkyTech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core Gaming Desktop with 3GB GTX 1060, 500GB SSD for $659 at Walmart (list price $899).

at Walmart (list price $899). 55" Samsung QN55Q6FN 4K UHD HDR Smart 120Hz-Native QLED HDTV (Refurb) for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1499.99).

at Walmart (list price $1499.99). SanDisk Extreme 1TB USB-C, USB 3.1 Portable External SSD for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).

at Amazon (list price $349.99). Brother DCP-L2550DW WiFi Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99).

