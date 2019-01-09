Steve is the man, the benchmark man. We've all enjoyed with his in-depth analysis and hardware tests at the expense of his sanity, while evaluating dozens upon dozens of CPUs and graphics cards over the years.

In his latest Hardware Unboxed video however he's inevitably feeling a little cranky. We'll let him explain in his own words, but long story short TechSpot/HUB did not receive an RTX 2060 graphics card for review like most other outlets. In fact, while following the regular process to get early access to the new hardware, we were left out in the cold, without prior knowledge the 2060 reviews would go live right after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote.

Considering we're one of the few teams doing the kind of in-depth benchmarking and day one coverage on things such as ray tracing and DLSS, as well as our long history of reviewing Nvidia products... that may be more than enough reason to feel overly frustrated about this. Perhaps, Nvidia was feeling a little frustrated themselves when we didn't give their RTX hardware the warm reception they expected (see our top GPU picks here), but we'll stick to our methods and continue to provide the most honest reviews we can.

Our RTX 2060 review will arrive eventually. We are taking the high road on this, nonetheless we felt the backstage story was worth sharing.