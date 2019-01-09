Highly anticipated: The Artyom Custom Edition is a true collector's edition in every sense of the word. High-quality memorabilia, signed by the the author with a certificate of authenticity are only the start. A very limited number will be available (we're talking single digits) so the resale value will go through the roof.

Deep Silver has been quiet since announcing pre-orders for Metro Exodus last August. After a delay that pushed it into 2019, the game is finally approaching its due date. With the release just over a month away, the publisher has decided now is a good time to drop word of an amazing game bundle that every true Metro fan is going to want.

As with most major releases these days, Metro Exodus will launch with multiple editions. The standard and deluxe (or Gold in this case) versions are practically a given being they have become ubiquitous in the industry. Last summer Deep Silver said the game would also launch with a collector's version called the “Aurora Limited Edition.”

Today the publisher announced (via video by Dmitry Glukhovsky above) yet another collector's package called “Artyom Master Edition.” You might as well replace "Master" with "Collector's" because this special release is more deserving of that title than most of the collector's editions I've seen from other games.

The package comes with some truly incredible items including Spartan dog tags, a functional Nixie watch, Artyom’s bullet lighter from the game that actually works, a life-sized replica gas mask with removable filter can, and a leather map. The collector’s items along with a physical copy of the game come packed in a steel ammo crate. The goodies also come with a letter of authenticity signed by Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of the Metro series of books.

The contents alone make it totally worthy of an expensive collector’s edition. However, what hammers the value home is that only 10 have been made, and they are not for sale. You won’t find these in the store, and the only place online you will be able to get one is eBay when lucky recipients start selling them (likely for a huge chunk of change).

Deep Silver is giving one of the packages to the game’s developer 4A Games. The other nine will be given away to fans as part of a series of promotions.

The first promotion is a giveaway to anyone signing up for the Metro newsletter. Those interested have until midnight (Pacific time) February 8 to sign up and be entered into the drawing. You can read the full terms and conditions at the website.

The remaining promotions are still up in the air. They will be announced in the days and weeks to come. Keep an eye on the Metro Exodus website if you want to be the first to know.

Metro Exodus launches on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.