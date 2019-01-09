Something to look forward to: Playing games while traveling usually means you're compromising in one area or another. If you're gaming on your phone, you're foregoing higher-fidelity graphics, better FPS, and more advanced control systems for convenience. Mobile consoles like Nintendo's 3DS are similarly limited, and even the Switch doesn't offer the same experience you'd get from a full-sized console. That's where portable gaming solution company GAEMS comes in.

The company sells a number of mobile console gaming solutions, such as the "Vanguard"; a $349 carrying case that includes a 720p LED display, a power supply, and all the space and connectivity you need to fit your full-sized console (such as the PS4 or Xbox One) and controller(s) of choice.

However, it seems the Vanguard isn't good enough for GAEMS. At CES 2019, the company unveiled its latest product: the Guardian. Much like the Vanguard, the Guardian is primarily intended as an on-the-go console gaming solution, and it has all of the same basic components; just with some construction and hardware upgrades.

For starters, unlike the Vanguard, the Guardian features a mixture of metal and plastic components, which are designed to make the case sturdier and more protective of its stored hardware.

Additionally, it has built-in speakers (seen above) and a 24", QHD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Given that most console games don't reach 60 FPS, GAEMS is undoubtedly hoping some Guardian users will stow their full desktop PC in the case.

It also has what looks to be three front-facing USB 3.0 ports, and all the connectivity gear you'll need to get up and running while sitting at the airport or crashing in a hotel room.

Only time will tell how popular the Guardian will be -- especially since we don't know how much it'll cost yet -- but we'll certainly find out when it ships in Q3 2019.