Why it matters: Tesla's decision to discontinue 75 kWh battery options on the Model S and Model X does put more distance between the most expensive Model 3 and the cheapest Model S and Model X which may be the company's ultimate goal.

Tesla is phasing out the 75 kWh battery pack options for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV. Those interested in purchasing models with the entry-level battery capacity will need to place their order by Sunday night, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The Tesla Model S 75D starts at $66,750 (after potential incentives and gas savings) and offers a range of 259 miles, a top speed of 140 mph and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds. The Model X, meanwhile, starts at $72,950 with a range of 237 miles, a top speed of 130 mph and a sprint to 60 in 4.9 seconds.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019



With the 75D trim on the way out, the next cheapest option for both vehicles is the 100D which carries an $18,000 premium on the Model S and a $15,000 premium on the Model X. Sure, you get more range, a higher top speed and faster acceleration, but not all buyers will care and would rather save the money.

It’s unclear if another battery option will fulfill the base option slot.

The electric automaker earlier this month slashed $2,000 of the price of its vehicles to help cover the loss of a federal tax credit that recently went away.