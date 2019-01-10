The big picture: Rockstar additionally revealed that Red Dead Online will remain in beta for a few more months as they improve, stabilize and refine the overall experience. At this point, there's no reason to rush to pull the beta designation.

Rockstar Games on Thursday launched a standalone battle royale mode for Red Dead Online. Dubbed Gun Rush, the new mode – available now in either free-for-all or with a team – supports up to 32 players in a race to gather weapons and ammo in an ever-shrinking play area.

Rockstar is also making the parley system easier to trigger so you can avoid aggressive players more quickly. Additionally, feuds, posse feuds and leader feuds will be easier to instigate to take on attacking players.

Other changes based on player feedback include a modified law and bounty system and changes to proximity-based player blips. Specifically, player location blips will soon only appear over short distances to reduce the range at which you are visible to others. Eventually, Rockstar wants to identify players who grief and kill indiscriminately with a progressively darkening blip that’s visible over a longer range to alert others of potentially dangerous players.

Updates in the works for 2019 include:

All-new missions to build on your Story in A Land Of Opportunities – from previously established characters like Horley and Jessica LeClerk, and some new ones as well

A range of Dynamic Events throughout the world

Lots of new competitive modes including new Showdown Modes and Races

Plus new weapons and clothing, and lots more that we’re not quite ready to announce just yet…