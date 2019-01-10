Why it matters: Ressence is a Belgium-based luxury watchmaker startup founded in 2010 by Benoît Mintiens. His first watch the Type 1 launched in 2011. A couple Type 1 iterations later and the Type 3 released in 2013 followed by the Type 5 in 2015. Now Ressence is preparing to launch the Type 2 which was designed with input from Tony Fadell, "father" of the iPod.

Watchmaker Ressence says it will be releasing its Type 2 mechanical watch this April. The timepiece is a nice looking analog with a few added technologies for convenience. However, that convenience comes at a very steep price.

The only time you have to set the Type 2 is when you first take it out of the box. When paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth, time is kept continuously accurate. The app can also assist in setting the second timezone feature. With two timezones set, pressing the “eCrown” will automatically move the watch hands to their new positions.

If you tap the sapphire, it will display how much charge remains on the battery. Small solar panels beneath the face keep the battery continuously charged. Without sunlight, the watch has a 36-hour runtime. However, if the charge is fully depleted the analog mechanics kick in and keep the dial ticking until you can get it charged again.

It also has another power-saving function. If the Type 2 is removed from your wrist for more than 12 hours, it will automatically hold the barrel of the mechanical movement. Once you put the watch back on, the barrel is released and will start running again when you tap the sapphire.

The 45mm watch face has a smart day/night mode that illuminates the numbers and hands in dimmer viewing conditions. It comes with your choice of either black or grey dial and either a fabric or leather band. The Ressence Type 2 starts shipping in April for a cool $42,500 plus tax.

The watch does look nice (you can see more of it on the Ressence website), but it’s about $42,400 outside my price range.