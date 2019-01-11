Germany is known for its strong pro-consumer legislation, but some might argue that the country has gone a bit too far with its most recent ruling. As reported by Reuters, a German court decided on Thursday that Amazon's "Dash buttons" violate its consumer protection rules.

Dash buttons, for the unaware, are $5 physical devices that allow customers to instantly re-order a pre-set product with the literal touch of a button. Some of the products Amazon supports with its Dash buttons are Tide pods, Charmin toilet paper, Glad trash bags, and much more.

The German court in question feels that, because these buttons omit so much information -- such as a given item's current price and shipping cost -- they violate existing laws governing how transparent a business must be regarding the details of products it sells.

As a result, the court has blocked Amazon from accepting orders placed through the devices in Germany.

Obviously, Amazon isn't going to take this decision lying down. "Today's ruling is not only hostile to innovation," an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. "It also stops customers from making an informed decision about whether a service like the Dash button gives them a convenient shopping experience."

Amazon plans to challenge the court's decision through "other legal channels," as the court says an appeal will not be granted.