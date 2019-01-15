The big picture: Facebook has been at the center of public debate regarding consumer data protection for years. The company's misfortunes could make for a compelling tale on the silver screen as a follow-up to Sorkin's 2010 hit The Social Network.

The story of Facebook’s founding made for a compelling motion picture, one that captured multiple Golden Globe and Academy Awards in 2011. As improbable as it may be, the events that have transpired since are arguably even more fascinating.

It’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Aaron Sorkin, The Social Network’s screenwriter.

MORE TO THE STORY: Aaron Sorkin says "The Social Network" producer Scott Rudin has reached out to him about revisiting the subject of #Facebook on film. pic.twitter.com/hE5iOwEik1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 11, 2019



In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Sorkin said a lot of interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie’s ending involving the lawsuit with the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin.

Sorkin added that he knows a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than he does now, but that he knows enough to know that there should be a sequel.

From Russians meddling in the 2016 presidential election to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and various behind-the-scenes problems, there’s been no shortage of content for a screenwriter like Sorkin to base a sequel on. Despite its many issues, Facebook’s popularity has climbed to unprecedented levels with over 2.27 billion monthly active users as of September 30, 2018. That’s nearly a third of the world population.