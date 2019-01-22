Why it matters: Apple Pay has become a leading competitor in the contactless payment space in a relatively short amount of time. If the company can somehow convince Walmart to adopt Apple Pay, it would be nearly ubiquitous in the US. That's a big "if," however.

Apple’s mobile payment and digital wallet service will soon be supported at even more national retailers.

Apple Pay is rolling out now in Target stores and will be available in all 1,850 locations across the country in the coming weeks. Shoppers can also use Apple Pay at more than 245 Hy-Vee stores and inside all of Speedway’s approximately 3,000 stores.

The Cupertino-based tech giant further revealed that Apple Pay is coming to more than 7,000 Taco Bell locations and 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in the coming months.

With the expansion, Apple Pay will be supported in 74 of the top 100 merchants in the US. Put another way, Apple Pay will be a payment option at 65 percent of all retail locations in the country. That’s impressive growth considering the service launched only four years ago.

Target was one of the last major in-store holdouts in accepting Apple Pay along with Walmart. CVS Pharmacy adopted Apple Pay late last year after initially joining rival service CurrentC. Walmart currently has no plans to adopt Apple Pay as it uses its own contactless payment service, Walmart Pay.