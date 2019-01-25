Just when it seemed like the video streaming industry had been filled to capacity, another competitor has entered the fray: T-Mobile.

According to Cheddar, the company will aim to take on the likes of Netflix and Hulu with its own free video streaming service. Much like Hulu, T-Mobile's streaming platform will be ad-supported, and both live and video-on-demand content will be available.

Unlike Netflix and Hulu, T-Mobile's service will be exclusive to smartphones and other mobile devices - it doesn't sound like it will be available to desktop or laptop users. That could change in the future, but for now, it certainly seems like T-Mobile is limiting their potential audience.

At any rate, T-Mobile's app will probably have to do more than offer "free" content to stand out from the crowd. After all, Netflix and Hulu aren't the only competitors for T-Mobile to worry about now - Disney, DC, and even Amazon have all already entered the fray, or plan to do so in the future.

What T-Mobile will do to draw customers in remains to be seen, but we'll be keeping an eye on the matter moving forward. The service is expected to launch in the coming weeks, according to Cheddar's sources.