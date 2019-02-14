The big picture: With offerings from several of the world's top manufacturers including Sony, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic now available or hitting the market soon, there's never been a better time to shop for a full-frame mirrorless camera.

Canon has announced the EOS RP, its smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera to date.

Billed as an affordable solution for those looking to graduate to a full-frame mirrorless camera, the new EOS RP features a 26.2-megapixel CMOS sensor powered by the company’s DIGIC 8 image processor. Its dual pixel CMOS auto focus system boasts 4,779 manually selectable AF points that can lock onto a subject within 0.05 seconds.

Canon’s latest has a standard ISO range of 100 – 40,000 for stills and 100 – 25,600 for video and utilizes the same 0.39-inch, 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder as the EOS R that Canon announced last September. You also get the same 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen LCD as well as built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Video isn’t the EOS RP’s strong suit as it can only capture 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) at 24 fps (or Full HD at 60 fps).

The EOS RP works seamlessly with RF lenses and with one of three optional mount adapters, you can also utilize EF and EF-S lenses.

The body won’t add a ton of heft to your camera bag. It tips the scales at just 17.29 ounces and measures approximately 5.0 inches x 3.77 inches x 2.36 inches.

The Canon EOS will retail for $1,299 at launch for the body alone. You’ll also be able to get it with a 24-105mm f/3.5 – 5.6 IS EF-mount lens for $1,699 or the RF 24-105mm f/4 lens for $2,199. It’s available to pre-order from today and is scheduled to launch in March.