Why it matters: We’ve been promised a foldable phone from Samsung for years and finally, it's about to happen. Given so much time, you'd think they would have come up with a better name. I don’t have a better suggestion, mind you, I’m just not fully on board with the Fold name.

Samsung has reportedly settled on a name for its highly anticipated foldable smartphone. According to serial leaker Evan Blass, the handset will officially be known as the Galaxy Fold.

Opinions on the name will likely be mixed. Arguments can be made that it’s better than other potential names being tossed around like Galaxy F. As a car enthusiast, I can’t help but relate the name to the Ford Galaxie, a vehicle that was produced by Ford in model years between 1959 and 1974.

What are your thoughts?

Samsung Galaxy Fold — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 19, 2019



Barring any last-minute changes, we should have confirmation on the name by this time tomorrow as Samsung is hosting its next Unpacked event on February 20. The headliner is expected to be Samsung’s Galaxy S10 line although the Galaxy Fold could steal some of its shine.

Keep in mind that although Samsung is almost guaranteed to announce its new foldable smartphone tomorrow, it may not go on sale anytime soon. It’s entirely possible – although I’m purely speculating here – that Samsung could wait until the summer or even the fall to launch the device.