Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is far more than an iterative update, it's Samsung's arrival at the top of the folding phone game. The new proportions and slim design are a skilful balance that feels just right, while the main camera's upgrade can deliver S25 Ultra-beating results. There's no S Pen stylus support, which may be unforgivable for some upgraders, however, this Galaxy is a flagship with the benefits of a foldable design – and little compromise.-- As reviewed by T3
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$1,999 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm unfolded
- Crease is almost imperceptible
- 7 years of updates support
- Lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra
- No future cost for preloaded AI features
- Lightweight at 215g
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Battery is not as good as rivals
- Mediocre charging speeds
- Camera is not as good as rivals
- Camera bump sees folded handset wobble about on desk
- No S Pen support on either display