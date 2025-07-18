Reviewers Liked

  • Just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm unfolded
  • Crease is almost imperceptible
  • 7 years of updates support
  • Lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • No future cost for preloaded AI features
  • Lightweight at 215g

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Expensive
  • Battery is not as good as rivals
  • Mediocre charging speeds
  • Camera is not as good as rivals
  • Camera bump sees folded handset wobble about on desk
  • No S Pen support on either display