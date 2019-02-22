In brief: Specialty, or purpose-built, digital cameras are an increasingly rare breed but Ricoh is keeping the category alive with its latest release. The GR III won't be for everyone but if street photography is your thing, I'm happy to report on this new option for your consideration.

The GR III, teased at Photokina 2018, packs a 24.24-megapixel APS-C size CMOS image sensor that’s mated to an 18.3mm f/2.8 aperture lens. Some may scoff at the camera’s lack of zoom but let me remind you, this is a specialty camera – in this case, one that’s intended primarily for street photography, travel and capturing candids.

A prime lens also forces you to put more consideration into your shots, a throwback to the days of pre-digital photography.

Ricoh’s latest also features a 3-axis stabilization system that grants up to four stops of compensation, a 3.0-inch LCD monitor, integrated Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi connectivity and a USB Type-C connection for wired transfers and in-camera battery charging.

The compact shooter measures 4.3 inches x 2.4 inches x 1.3 inches and weighs just 9.07 ounces with the battery and a memory card installed.

The Ricoh GR III launches next month for $899.95 and is available to pre-order from today over on B&H Photo. You’ll also be able to pick up the GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens which expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle for an additional $249.95.