Why it matters: Reddit is testing a new feature that allows users to show their appreciation for a good post: tipping. Right now, it only works in a single subreddit, and only one person on the entire site is able to accept the monetary payments.

Anyone who wants to try out the feature in its experimental stage needs to be a subscriber to the r/shittymorph subreddit. Only Redditor shittymorph can accept the tips. He’s best known for leaving comments across the site that end in the same copypasta about The Undertaker/Mankind Hell in a Cell wrestling match from 1998.

Reddit admin ‘internetmallcop’ announced the test. "This is an experimental feature available only in this subreddit, and no other community," they wrote.

If you want to reward shittymorph for his work, simply select the ‘tip’ option that appears below his posts. Users can pick from recommended values of $3, $5, or $10, though they can also set their own amount up to $100. It’s then a matter of entering their credit cards details and the payment is processed by Stripe.

Not all of the money goes to Shittymorph. As internetmallcop explains it: “If you were to tip $100, about $78.5 goes to u/shittymorph, $18.5 to Reddit, and $3 to Stripe." It’s unclear if the money will get broken down the same way should the feature get rolled out to all users.

"We are always running experiments to test potential features that support and empower our users, and the tipping feature in r/shittymorph is one of them,” said a Reddit spokesperson.

For those who’d prefer not to reward users with real cash, you can still award them silver, gold, and platinum awards, which can be bought using Reddit coins. These allow access perks such as premium subscriptions.