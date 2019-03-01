In brief: Weezer (Black Album) released on Friday, but Fortnite fans have been getting a preview of the record since Season 8's launch Thursday. The band has an island in the game's Creative Mode that is like an amusement park with a Weezer soundtrack.

Ever since introducing Creative Mode to Fortnite last December, Epic has been featuring player’s creations called “islands” on its in-game showcase “The Block.”

The band Weezer is apparently a big fan of Fortnite as it has announced that it has created its own island called “Weezer World.” Its tweet describes it as an amusement park where you can play mini-games and chill while listening to its latest release the “Black Album.”

And now it’s finally time to kick back & relax on your very own island in the sun. Stop by the one of a kind Weezer World amusement park in Season 8 of @FortniteGame. Find it in creative mode and listen to the sweet sounds of #TheBlackAlbum while playing #FortniteCreative pic.twitter.com/5o6msnsI66 — weezer (@Weezer) March 1, 2019

Frontman Rivers Cuomo hinted that something might be up back in February when he cryptically tweeted, “Weezer (The Fortnite Album).”

It is unclear whether the island will be featured on The Block, but it’s a pretty good bet that it will. Considering the fact that Weezer World launched with Season 8 on Thursday, and features a custom soundtrack, it would appear the band has received cooperation from Epic. Custom soundtracks are not a thing in Fortnite Creative, so some (and maybe all) of the island was built with the help of developers.

The move is clearly a promotion for Weezer’s new album and targeting Fortnite might be a good way to earn new listeners. Weezer hit it big in the 1990s. Some of the band’s original fans potentially have grandkids playing Fortnite now.

The Black Album comes hot on the heels of Weezer’s last record the Teal Album, which debuted January 24. Black will be the first original effort since 2017’s Pacific Dream. Teal consisted exclusively of covers to popular songs like Micheal Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Toto’s “Africa,” and Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid.”

If you are a Fortnite player and want to "try before you buy," swing by Weezer World in-game and give the Black Album a listen.