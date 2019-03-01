Tesla is making quite a few changes to the way it runs its business lately. The company has cut staff, started to close down most of its physical stores (shifting its focus to online sales), increased supercharging prices, and -- perhaps most importantly -- finally started to sell a $35,000 Model 3.

All of these decisions are a result of CEO Elon Musk's desire to reduce Tesla's spending and increase profitability. Now, to further reinforce that goal, the company is significantly slashing the prices of its top-tier Model S and Model X vehicles to boost sales volume.

The long-range versions of these vehicles, which used to cost upwards of $96,000, will now sit between $83,000 and $88,000. Additionally, their Performance variants have been discounted by a whopping $13,000.

This means that the Performance Model S and X will now cost $99,000 and $104,000 respectively, instead of $112,000 and $117,000.

Obviously, these cars are still pretty far out of reach for the average customer, but these price cuts might just be enough to convince those with extra cash to burn to buy into the Tesla ecosystem.

If you happen to be one of those individuals, you may also be pleased to hear that Tesla's Ludicrous Mode add-on has also had its price slashed to $15,000 - down from $20,000.