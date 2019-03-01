Despite the widespread belief that traditional brick-and-mortar retail is dead or dying, Amazon is investing more in the industry than ever before. The company has launched numerous Five-Star Stores throughout the US, purchased Whole Foods, and even opened several cashier-free "Go" stores throughout the US.

It's clear that, for one reason or another, Amazon believes in the future of physical retail. That's why the company is reportedly planning to open "dozens" of new grocery stores across the country, each around 35,000 square feet in size - and no, they won't be Whole Foods locations.

It's not clear what branding the stores will carry, but the leases for some locations have already been signed. Some cities that Amazon may be planning to expand to include San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC, and others.

Unlike Whole Foods -- which generally sells pricier organic foods -- Amazon's new grocery stores will likely stock more standard items, closer to what you might see at your local Walmart or Target.

Unlike Whole Foods -- which generally sells pricier organic foods -- Amazon's new grocery stores will likely stock more standard items, closer to what you might see at your local Walmart or Target.

Amazon could launch its first grocery store as soon as this year. We'll be keeping our eye on the situation in the coming months, and we'll let you know if any of these rumors turn into a reality.