Why it matters: Love it or hate it (I’ve heard both), it’s different, that’s for sure. While most are racing to see who can cram in the single largest display, Kia is trying something different. Sure, it’s not terribly practical but it’ll certainly get people talking.

Concept cars are meant to be outlandish in nature – an avenue to spark conversation about the future of automotive manufacturing and design. Yet lately, they’ve kinda become dull and predictable. Kia is bucking that trend at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Its Kia Imagine EV concept looks tame enough on the outside – save for the wheels, perhaps – but it’s the interior that really has people talking.

The highlight, of course, is on the dashboard – an array of 21 angled smartphone-sized screens that make up a collective display unlike anything else we’ve ever seen. It immediately reminded me of some of the exotic architecture on display in Las Vegas – namely, the Aria.

Of course, it’s just a concept and one that Kia is having fun with. “These 21 incredibly thin screens are a humorous and irreverent riposte to the ongoing competition between some automotive manufacturers to see who can produce the car with the biggest screen," interior designer Ralph Kluge told Engadget.

In speaking to The Verge, Kluge said it’s a “pure concept” that doesn’t have any sort of timeline or production plans.