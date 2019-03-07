Something to look forward to: Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S10 models and the Galaxy Fold have been revealed, attention has turned to the company’s next flagship device: the Note 10. There isn’t a great deal of information about the next version of the Note series, but one site has used what we do know to create some 3D renders of the phone.

PhoneArena’s images are based on "entirely on preliminary information," meaning there’s no guarantee they resemble the final design. But given that they borrow several elements from the S10s, don’t be surprised if these renders turn out to be an accurate representation of the Note 10.

The rear of the device shows a four-camera horizontal array that looks a lot like the Galaxy S10 5G’s setup, which consists of 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), and 3D depth (HQVGA) cameras. We’ll have to wait and see whether Samsung changes the specs in the Note 10.

Like the S10, an under-screen fingerprint sensor will almost certainly be part of the Note 10. More copied elements include the Infinity O display and, as with the S10+, dual front-facing hole punch cameras.

One thing that may be upgraded in the Note 10 that can’t be seen in the renders is the storage. It was thought that the Galaxy S10s would feature UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0, but they use the three-year-old UFS 2.1 standard. Samsung saved the newer format, which ups the data transfer rate from 11.6Gbps to 23.2Gpbs, for the Galaxy Fold, and it’s expected that the Note 10 will also come with UFS 3.0.

Additionally, a recently granted Samsung patent described putting an optical camera inside the S-pen stylus, though that could be saved for a future device—assuming it ever makes it beyond the patent stage.

It’ll be interesting to see what screen size Samsung picks for the Note 10. The line has traditionally come with a bigger display than the S range, but with the Galaxy S10 5G measuring 6.7 inches, will the Note 10 dare go even larger?