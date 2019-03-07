Something to look forward to: Diablo was the most wished for game on GOG.com's wishlist and now, it's available to purchase DRM free for the first time ever. Blizzard is also working to release more games on GOG.com including Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft II.

In a surprise move, Blizzard has partnered with GOG.com to make one of its timeless classics available digitally and DRM-free for the first time ever.

In late 1996, Blizzard introduced the world to Diablo, forever altering the action role-playing genre. The title was a hit among gamers, going on to sell more than 2.5 million copies by mid-2001 and launching a franchise that remains incredibly popular to this very day.

Blizzard halted manufacturing of Diablo years ago, thus making it somewhat difficult / expensive to find a legitimate copy of the game. Fortunately, that’s no longer a concern.

Diablo is available from today on GOG.com for just $9.99. Included with your purchase is a DRM free version of the game – two versions, in fact. The first is a vanilla release of the game that only includes a scaling fix. You also get a DirectX version of the game complete with tweaks directly from GOG. According to Ars Technica, this version adds support for multiple resolutions and refresh rates, a “borderless” window option, a gamma slider, a v-sync toggle and anisoptrophic filtering / anti-aliasing options.

For those still upset over Blizzard’s lack of a Diablo IV announcement at BlizzCon, this should help calm nerves a bit.