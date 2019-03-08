Something to look forward to: As depicted in the latest teaser, season two will see the feud between Lawrence and LaRusso pushed to new heights as Daniel opens his own dojo to compete with Cobra Kai. Fans will also be treated to the return of Martin Kove as John Kreese, Lawrence’s sensei from the original film.

One of YouTube’s most successful original series is back for a second season on April 24.

Cobra Kai takes place nearly 35 years after the events of The Karate Kid. It follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai dojo and a rekindling of the rivalry between protagonist Daniel LaRusso and rival Johnny Lawrence.

Many cringed at the idea of seeing the classic franchise turned into a modern-day television series but creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg absolutely knocked it out of the park with the first season. Episode one has amassed more than 55 million views on YouTube with the season earning an impressive 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Minor spoilers ahead.

In addition to superb performances from a new generation of actors, what made season one of Cobra Kai so great was the storytelling. Rather than continue the feud between LaRusso and Lawrence in their traditional good guy versus bad guy roles, Cobra Kai flipped the script by painting Lawrence as a likable underdog character and LaRusso as a bit of a snob. It worked brilliantly.