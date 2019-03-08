Why it matters: When you’re the head of an increasingly controversial company with unprecedented reach and also one of the world’s richest men, personal security is of the utmost importance. Such is the case with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to a report from Business Insider, Facebook’s board of directors in July 2018 approved a $10 million security allowance for Zuckerberg and his family for the year. With that kind of money, we’re talking serious protection which, according to the report, is warranted.

Facebook’s executive-protection team consists of more than 70 people. Led by former US Secret Service special agent Jill Leavens Jones, the team provides Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg with a 24/7 security detail.

The report claims that Zuckerberg is surrounded by security guards at all times who wear civilian clothes to better blend in with other employees. He is driven everywhere he goes, accompanied by security teams that monitor traffic ahead of time. Amusingly, one source described Zuckerberg as a “shit driver” when he still drove himself around.

Zuckerberg works at a desk in an open space at Facebook although the area below his desk – an underground parking lot – is sectioned off due to fears of car bombs. There are even rumors that a conference room, one with large bullet-proof glass walls, features a secret “panic chute” that can be used to evacuate the executive in the event of an emergency.

Lead image via Win McNamee, Getty Images